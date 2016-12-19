On December 17, 2016, Daryl Broussard passed away after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Daryl was born on October 20, 1964, to parents Whitney and Emma Broussard. He was a native of Orange County, Texas where he served his community as the Justice of Peace Precinct 3 county court clerk. Daryl enjoyed collecting vinyl records and had a love for music and literature. He was very supportive, and often mentored children with cancer. He was a great man who will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father Whitney Broussard; and is survived by his mother, Emma Broussard; brother, Whitney and wife Rhonda Broussard; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Jesse Lofton, of Carpenter’s Way Fellowship in Port Neches. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Crim, Jr., Chaese Poss, Cody Broussard, and Chris Broussard.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

