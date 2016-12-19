David Ray Rodriguez, 22, of Winnie, died Wednesday, December 14, 2016. He was born on January 22, 1994, in Beaumont, to Deana Serda Rodriguez and Gilberto Rodriguez, and had been a lifelong resident of the Winnie area.

David enjoyed car shows, bass shows and building computers in his spare time. He was a graduate of Hamshire-Fannett High School and was employed by Mason Construction.

Survivors include his parents, Deana and Gilberto Rodriguez; twin brothers, Bryan Rodriguez and Brandon Rodriguez; grandparents, Jane and Casimiro Hernandez and Maria Rodriguez; aunts and uncles, Ricky Rodriguez and his wife, Lisa; Victor Rodriguez and his wife, Silvia; Armando Rodriguez; Lupe Rodriguez; Robert Serda and his wife, Sandy; Emilio Serda and his wife, Pam; and many other family members and friends, including his family at Shady Tree Kustomz.

He is preceded in death by grandfathers, Juan Rodriguez and Emilio Serda.

A gathering of Mr. Rodriguez’s family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2016, at Broussard’s, with his interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made for financial help to East Chambers County Bank, 810 Highway 124, Winnie, Texas 77665, FBO David Rodriguez (no account number needed) or to the account on GOFUNDME, David Rodriguez.

