Donald “Red” Morlock, 86, of Sour Lake, died Sunday, Decembe 18, 2016, at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on June 16, 2016, in Medina, Ohio, to Oliver Morlock. Red enjoyed woodwork and could make anything from birdhouses to planters boxes in the shape of a tractor. He served his country proudly in the United States Army in the Korean War.

Survivors include her wife, Arrie Bell Jordan of Sour Lake; children, Charlie Lyons, Jr. and his wife Nanette, of Sour Lake; Shirley Trahan and her husband, Don, of Beaumont; Janice McDaniel and her husband, William, of Crosby; Jerry Lyons and his wife, Sue, of Sour Lake; Virginia Langham and her husband, Mike, of Kountze; Melissa Louviere and her husband, Kenneth; and Penny Ross and her husband, David, of Port Neches; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Gerspacher and her husband, Don of Medina, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Brandi Lyons-Weeks.

A gathering of Mr. Morlock’s family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016, with his funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m., at Broussard’s, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. His interment will follow at Jordan Cemetery, Honey Island.

