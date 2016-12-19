Francisco H. Lopez, of Port Arthur

Francisco H. Lopez, of Port Arthur, died Friday, December 16, 2016.

A gathering of Mr. Lopez’s family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with his Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2016, at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves.

