H.W. “Coop” Cooper, 80, Sour Lake

H.W. “Coop” Cooper, 80, of Sour Lake, died Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. He was born on May 29, 1936, in Columbia, Mississippi, to Nancyjane Bullock and Clarence Moody Cooper. Mr. Cooper was the owner and operator of H.W. Cooper Plumbing.

Survivors include his children, Clarence Andrew Cooper and his wife, Rosemary, of Pensacola, Florida; Sarah Cooper Norris of Purvis, Mississippi; Eva Louise Cooper of Purvis, Mississippi; Lee Wesley Cooper and his wife, Pam, of Trinity; Nikki Cormier of Sour Lake; and Lenny O’Bryon Cooper of Sour Lake; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Marion Kay Cooper of Grapeland. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Henry Doniff Cooper.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2016, with his funeral service to follow at 6:30 p.m., at Broussard’s, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. Interment will be held at a later date at Filligane Cemetery in Purvis, Mississippi

