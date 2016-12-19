Mary Lou (Pachar) Gunn, 88, of Orange, passed away on December 19, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor John Bickham. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1:00 p.m.

Born in Leesville, Louisiana, on January 5, 1928, she was the daughter of Angus Thomas Pachar and Mamie (Roberts) Pachar. Mary Lou was a member of the Bengal Guards and CHAMPS. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Orange where she was the Treasurer of The Lydia’s Sunday School Class. She was President of the Retired Senior Citizens of Orange and she was very active with the Planning Committee for the Pinehurst Labor Day Picnic and liked to volunteer at the Thrift & Gift shop. Mary Lou also loved quilting. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Austin Gunn; her brother, Max Pachar; her sister, Ruth Mae Peveto; and her son-in-law, Jerry Dotson.

She is survived by her children, Thomas “Tommy” Austin Gunn and his wife Kathy of Orange, Donna Lou Mitchell and husband Jerry of Rockdale, Texas, and Diane Dotson of Orange; her grandchildren, Michael Mitchell, Todd Mitchell, Kathryn Gunn Ward, Rachel Gunn Jeter, Daniel Dotson, Misti Dotson; her great-grandchildren, Claire Jeter, Abby Ward, Austin Jeter, Brandon Mitchell, Nathaniel Mitchell, Donovan Mitchell, Simon Dotson, and Henry Dotson; her sister, Carol Sue Granger; and her brother, Arthur Pachar.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Mitchell, Todd Mitchell, Kathryn Gunn Ward, Rachel Gunn Jeter, Daniel Dotson, Misti Dotson, and Jerry Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers are Arthur Pachar, Charlie Phillips, and David and Harriet Dubose.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thrift & Gift, 350 North 37th Street, Orange, Texas 77630

