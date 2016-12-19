Sidney Michael Billiot, 66, of Hemphill, formerly of Hamshire, died Saturday, December 17, 2016, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. He was born on December 12, 1950, in Port Arthur, to Elaine Woodson Billiot and Emmett Billiot, and had been a longtime resident of Hamshire before moving to Hemphill. Mike was a heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Billiot, of Fannett, and Adam Billiot and Devin Billiot, both of Hamshire; granddaughter, Bailey Billiot; sister, Winona Lynn Billiot; and adoptive parents, Judy and Jesse Copeland, of Hamshire.

A memorial service for Mr. Billiot will be 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer, Winnie. A private family committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

