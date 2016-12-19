Thelma Fischer Standley, 86, of Hamshire, died Saturday, December 17, 2016. She was born on June 6, 1930, in Winnie, to Gladys E. Adams Kunefke and William P. Kunefke, and had been a longtime resident of Hamshire.

Thelma was a business manager with Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District for many years. She was a longtime member and organist with First Baptist Church, Hamshire for over thirty years. Thelma loved to fish at Toledo Lake and enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her husband, Troy Standley; daughter, Rebecca Lott and her husband, Robert; son, Billy Fischer and his wife, Debra; grandchildren, Byron Fischer and his wife, Michelle; Taylor Fischer and his wife, Lauren; Alicia Kay Doyle and her husband, Douglas; and Ross Lott; five great-grandchildren, Addison and Ashton Fischer; Dillon, William, and Austin Doyle; and she was awaiting great-grandchild number six, Kye Fischer; seven stepchildren; numerous step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Kunefke; Alice Morris; Barbara Richmond and her husband, Gayland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thelma is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and father of her children, David “D.F.” Fischer.

A gathering of Mrs. Standley’s family and friends will be from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2016, at Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer, Winnie. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at First Baptist Church, 25304 Highway 124, Hamshire, with her interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.

