Theresa Marie Giglio, 88, of Beaumont, died Friday, December 16, 2016. The youngest daughter of Rosario and Josephine Maceo, she was born January 12, 1928, in Beaumont, Texas, where she had been a lifelong resident. Theresa was married to the late J.C. Giglio for sixty-six years, and together they had four children. She was an incredible example of faith and service to all who knew her.

She is survived by her sisters, Concetta Tortorice and Olivia “Dimples” Messina; son, Charles Jude Giglio and his wife, Kim; and daughters, JoBeth Jenkins and her husband, Mike and Gerri Talbot and her husband, Clint, all of Beaumont; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Daleo and her husband, Bernie; Julian Rayzor and his wife, Ally; Will Jenkins and his wife, Gillian; Kristen Whisenant and her husband, Preston; Michael Jenkins and his wife, Betsy; Gina LaBarba and her husband, Carl; and Julian Charles Giglio; fifteen great-grandchildren; and countless nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Giglio; her parents, Rosario and Josephine Maceo; sister, Sylvina “Luce” Parigi; and newborn son, Rosario Julian Giglio.

After graduating from St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, Theresa worked at Texas Coffee Company, a business her father helped establish. When she married J.C. Giglio on Thanksgiving Day in 1947, Theresa found her life calling. From that moment until her last breath she was fiercely devoted to God and her family. J.C. began Giglio Distributing Company in 1955, and their young family struggled to support his endeavors. Theresa was his rock both domestically and spiritually. J.C. often noted, “With my hard work and my wife’s prayers, we made it.” Theresa began every morning at St. Anne’s early mass just as she did with her sisters and mother as a young girl. She was active in the St. Anne’s Ladies, serving on the Altar Committee for over forty-five years. When it was her turn to care for her parents, aunts and in-laws, Theresa gave of herself tirelessly. Her family was not the only beneficiary of her unfaltering example of faith and service. She happily administered to all who needed her, most often in the form of delicious lasagna or spaghetti and meatballs. Theresa adored babies and children, a love that never left her, even as Alzheimer’s slowly robbed her of her memory.

A Christian Vigil for Mrs. Giglio will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Broussards, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2016, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, with a private burial to follow.

Theresa’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to express their thanks to Jovie Manuel, Carolyn DeRouen, Patricia Bell and Professional Home Health and Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to send memorial gifts are asked to consider St. Anne Catholic School, 375 North 11th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702; Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School, 5950 Kelly Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707; or The J.C. and Theresa Giglio Scholarship Fund at Lamar University, Lamar University Advancement, P.O. Box 10011, Beaumont, Texas 77710.

About The Record Newspapers