2 Timothy 4:7 is the scripture that has run through the life of Lucille Daniels as it did through her precious husband, Charles, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith.” Grandmother’s course and her good fight was finished Monday, December 19, 2016 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. The family wishes to thank Harbor Hospice for the love, care, and expertise that they gave to Grandmother and our family.

Anna Lucille Eakens Daniels was born April 26, 1932 to J. A. and Daisy Beasley Eakens in Huntsville, Texas. Her parents preceded her in death, as did her husband of 48 years, Charles E. Daniels. She faithfully stood by Charles’ side no matter what the occasion and always made him proud of her and their family. She is also preceded in death by her beloved son, Terry Lynn Daniels. It would be most interesting to know the conversation that transpired in Heaven when Grandmother, Grandaddy, and Terry were united on those streets of gold.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Janet Daniels, who stood by her side tirelessly until the angels came to carry her home. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Diane Ramby Daniels. Grandchildren include Brooke Daniels Moczygemba and husband, Brad; Charissa Piazza Lewis and husband, J. C.; Joshua Bradley Daniels; Adam Charles Piazza; and Stacey Houston Lewis and husband, Matt. Great-grandchildren include Bree Elyse Moczygemba, Braxton Terry Moczygemba, Jackson Charles Lewis, Cambrie Danielle Lewis, and Megan McLehany. Grandmother loved her family and cherished each one greatly. Her wishes were for each one to be successful and to serve the Lord.

Lucille moved to Kountze in 1952 with her husband Charles as they put down roots and started a family. She assisted him in founding Daniels Building and Construction, Inc. where she recently celebrated her retirement with 59 years of service. She is fondly remembered for screening calls and keeping all of the employees in place.

Lucille was also a founding member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She faithfully served the Lord for many years and spoke of His love and care for her often.

Grandmother is best remembered by her family as a hard working person who was in control of all things around her. She lovingly planned many Christmas celebrations where the grandkids and great-grandkids were buried in gifts and joy. We love you, Grandmother and will miss you so very much. Please tell Grandaddy and TD that we will join you one day.

A gathering of Mrs. Daniels’ family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016, with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1600 South Pine Street, Kountze. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery, Batson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 2220, Kountze, Texas77625.

2 Timothy 4:7 is the scripture that has run through the life of Lucille Daniels as it did through her precious husband, Charles, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith.” Grandmother’s course and her good fight was finished Monday, December 19, 2016 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. The family wishes to thank Harbor Hospice for the love, care, and expertise that they gave to Grandmother and our family.

Anna Lucille Eakens Daniels was born April 26, 1932 to J. A. and Daisy Beasley Eakens in Huntsville, Texas. Her parents preceded her in death, as did her husband of 48 years, Charles E. Daniels. She faithfully stood by Charles’ side no matter what the occasion and always made him proud of her and their family. She is also preceded in death by her beloved son, Terry Lynn Daniels. It would be most interesting to know the conversation that transpired in Heaven when Grandmother, Grandaddy, and Terry were united on those streets of gold.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Janet Daniels, who stood by her side tirelessly until the angels came to carry her home. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Diane Ramby Daniels. Grandchildren include Brooke Daniels Moczygemba and husband, Brad; Charissa Piazza Lewis and husband, J. C.; Joshua Bradley Daniels; Adam Charles Piazza; and Stacey Houston Lewis and husband, Matt. Great-grandchildren include Bree Elyse Moczygemba, Braxton Terry Moczygemba, Jackson Charles Lewis, Cambrie Danielle Lewis, and Megan McLehany. Grandmother loved her family and cherished each one greatly. Her wishes were for each one to be successful and to serve the Lord.

Lucille moved to Kountze in 1952 with her husband Charles as they put down roots and started a family. She assisted him in founding Daniels Building and Construction, Inc. where she recently celebrated her retirement with 59 years of service. She is fondly remembered for screening calls and keeping all of the employees in place.

Lucille was also a founding member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She faithfully served the Lord for many years and spoke of His love and care for her often.

Grandmother is best remembered by her family as a hard working person who was in control of all things around her. She lovingly planned many Christmas celebrations where the grandkids and great-grandkids were buried in gifts and joy. We love you, Grandmother and will miss you so very much. Please tell Grandaddy and TD that we will join you one day.

A gathering of Mrs. Daniels’ family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016, with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1600 South Pine Street, Kountze. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery, Batson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 2220, Kountze, Texas77625.

About The Record Newspapers