Bikes for Kids was a huge success with the help of many volunteers working with the vision of Brittany Beard Hilton, Bridge City Police Investigator. Bikes, gifts and stockings for 44 children were presented at the party held at the Bridge City Community Center last night, pictured is Sarah with her bike. Brittany gave the following sentiments, “Thank you all for an amazing, unforgettable night! This has made my Christmas. Thank you to my family, friends, and the community for all you have done to help get ready for this event, I could not have done it without you. Seeing all the smiles and getting hugs was so special to me, I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas!”

About The Record Newspapers