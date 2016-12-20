Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Glam rock cover band L.A. Roxx return to Southeast Texas for a performance for ages 21 and older on Friday, Dec. 23, at Dylan’s in Port Arthur. The band plays hard rock hits from the 1980s by acts such as Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Bon Jovi, Ratt, Whitesnake, Skid Row and more.

For The Record- Tommy Mann Jr

Christmas is just days away and that means it is time for visits from family members and guests, so why not make some plans and enjoy some great music to go with that special company. Visit www.localmusicguide.net for info on venues and artists.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

David Joel @ Buffalo Wild Wings

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Kris Harper and Frankie Randazzo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Ryan Bourque @ Rikenjaks

Dane Monic @ Rush Lounge

Curse and the Cure @ The West

Thursday, Dec. 22

Broadway Christmas Wonderland” @ Lutcher Theater

Travis Thibodeaux @ Blue Martini

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

John Guidroz @ Cecil’s

Luke Pell @ The Gig

Robyn Whitney and Chip Radford @ The Grill

Will Wesley and the Jukebox Band @ The Lone Wolf

David Joel @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Tim Burge @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Baby Birds @ Madison’s

Jacques Mees, Douglas Greer and Dick LeMasters @ Neches Brewing Company

John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood

Brad Brinkley @ Rikenjaks

Curse and The Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Friday, Dec. 23

John Cessac and Texas Outlaws @ Benoit’s Louis Hall

Encore @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Ronnie Fruge @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe

Walt Wilkins and the Mystiqueros @ Courville’s

LA Roxx @ Dylan’s

Clint Faulk @ Gator Lounge

Invent Animate @ The Gig

Larry Tillery Duo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Kaiser Family Christmas @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country

Cedryl Ballou and The Zydeco Trendsetters @ The Lone Wolf

Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Pug Johnson @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Rainy and The B-Sides @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Unkle Jam @ Madison’s

Teague Christmas Campfire, J. Wesley Hardin and David Varnardo @ Neches Brewing Company

Doug Greer @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.

Toe-Up @ Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff, La)

Frayed Soul, Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks

Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone @ Sawdust Saloon

Son of Hot Damn @ Thirsty’s

Saturday, Dec. 24

Encore @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

The Kings of Mojo @ The Capri Club

Pug Johnson @ Dylan’s

Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Clint Faulk @ Gator Lounge

Paws teh Cat @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Deuce Jacko’s Zydeflo @ The Lone Wolf

Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Unkle Jam @ Madison’s

Nathan Horton @ Rikenjaks

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s

Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s

Sunday, Dec. 25

Too Heavy Boxes @ The Art Studio

Kenneth Espree @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Dec. 26

Kenneth Espree @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Brad Brinkley @ Dylan’s

Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Pug Johnson and Blake Sticker @ Madison’s

Charlston and Derek @ Rush Lounge