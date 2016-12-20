Entertainment for the week
Glam rock cover band L.A. Roxx return to Southeast Texas for a performance for ages 21 and older on Friday, Dec. 23, at Dylan’s in Port Arthur. The band plays hard rock hits from the 1980s by acts such as Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Bon Jovi, Ratt, Whitesnake, Skid Row and more.
Christmas is just days away and that means it is time for visits from family members and guests, so why not make some plans and enjoy some great music to go with that special company. Visit www.localmusicguide.net for info on venues and artists.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
David Joel @ Buffalo Wild Wings
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Kris Harper and Frankie Randazzo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Ryan Bourque @ Rikenjaks
Dane Monic @ Rush Lounge
Curse and the Cure @ The West
Thursday, Dec. 22
Broadway Christmas Wonderland” @ Lutcher Theater
Travis Thibodeaux @ Blue Martini
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
John Guidroz @ Cecil’s
Luke Pell @ The Gig
Robyn Whitney and Chip Radford @ The Grill
Will Wesley and the Jukebox Band @ The Lone Wolf
David Joel @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Tim Burge @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Baby Birds @ Madison’s
Jacques Mees, Douglas Greer and Dick LeMasters @ Neches Brewing Company
John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood
Brad Brinkley @ Rikenjaks
Curse and The Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Friday, Dec. 23
John Cessac and Texas Outlaws @ Benoit’s Louis Hall
Encore @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Ronnie Fruge @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe
Walt Wilkins and the Mystiqueros @ Courville’s
LA Roxx @ Dylan’s
Clint Faulk @ Gator Lounge
Invent Animate @ The Gig
Larry Tillery Duo @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Kaiser Family Christmas @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country
Cedryl Ballou and The Zydeco Trendsetters @ The Lone Wolf
Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Pug Johnson @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Rainy and The B-Sides @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Unkle Jam @ Madison’s
Teague Christmas Campfire, J. Wesley Hardin and David Varnardo @ Neches Brewing Company
Doug Greer @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.
Toe-Up @ Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff, La)
Frayed Soul, Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks
Caylan Daughrity @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone @ Sawdust Saloon
Son of Hot Damn @ Thirsty’s
Saturday, Dec. 24
Encore @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
The Kings of Mojo @ The Capri Club
Pug Johnson @ Dylan’s
Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Clint Faulk @ Gator Lounge
Paws teh Cat @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Deuce Jacko’s Zydeflo @ The Lone Wolf
Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Unkle Jam @ Madison’s
Nathan Horton @ Rikenjaks
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s
Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s
Sunday, Dec. 25
Too Heavy Boxes @ The Art Studio
Kenneth Espree @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Dec. 26
Kenneth Espree @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Brad Brinkley @ Dylan’s
Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Pug Johnson and Blake Sticker @ Madison’s
Charlston and Derek @ Rush Lounge