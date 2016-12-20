Gerald Tevis Sampson, 78, of Beaumont, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital, on Monday, December 19, 2016.

He courageously confronted a lengthy illness with characteristic courage, wit and affability, while he lovingly received care and support throughout this difficult journey from his daughter, son, and brother.

His nickname “Pee Wee,” was not descriptive of his stature, but rather affectionately captured his entry into life as a premature infant, whose colorful character and persona grew exponentially over the years.

A third generation Beaumonter, he was born on May 31, 1938, to Sadie Leaman and Mose Sampson, and raised two wonderfully compassionate and devoted children, Michelle “Shelly” Sampson Thomas and Lance Lubel, with his former wife, Susan Sampson Howlett.

Working as a youth at Sampson Iron & Supply Company, Pee Wee continued a long-time career in the scrap metal business until his retirement at the age of sixty five.

Early on an exercise enthusiast, Pee Wee popularized the term “Gym Rat” before P90X or Kickboxing and was known as “the man” by a coterie of friends and acquaintances whom he helped along the path of good health and physical fitness whom were inspired by his unique mischief, fun and humor.

Pee Wee conveyed a “Paul Newman-ism” style of enchanting charm generating imaginative and vivid experiences that were always recounted with nicknames and expressions.

His indefatigable devotion to family and forthrightness are the cornerstones of his legacy.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to his loyal and committed caregiver, Hilda Ramos, and the staff and personnel at Combined Glory, whose compassion and care are deeply appreciated.

Survivors include his adoring family: daughter, Shelly Sampson Thomas and her husband, Tracey; son, Lance Lubel and his wife, Kim, and granddaughter, Caroline Lubel; brother, Alan Sampson and his wife, Norma; niece, Sarah Merrill-Sampson; nephews, Micah and Benjamin Sampson; extended treasured family, Susan and Dr. Jimmy Simmons; Aaron Heifetz; niece, Jennifer Lehane and her family; nephews, Mike Simmons, Matt Simmons, Andy Heifetz and their families; and special friend, Paul Kessler; along with other loving friends.

Mr. Sampson’s funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Kol Israel Cemetery, Beaumont.

Because of his passion for animals, especially his faithful companions Baily and A.J., memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

