Horace Lloyd Craig, 81, of Orange, passed away on December 19, 2016, in Orange.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, December 23, 2016, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Randy Branch.

Born in Dallas, Texas, on May 14, 1935, he was the son of Travis Craig, Sr. and Mary Theo (Cherry) Craig. Lloyd was a veteran of the United States Army. He was very involved with Boy Scouts and was a Scout Master for many years. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church where he was a trustee chairman. Lloyd loved NASCAR and the Texans, and he loved having visitors. He liked to tinker and fix things that were broken and he really enjoyed helping people. He adored his grandchildren and will be greatly missed by them and all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Travis Craig, Jr.; son-in-law, John Maddux; and brother-in-law, Forrest Mullins

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ann Craig; children, Gary Lloyd Craig of Orange, TX, Pamela Diane Maddux of Conroe, TX, Steven Craig of Orange, TX, and David Lee Mullins and wife, Annie, of Orange, TX; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 700 North St M, Beaumont, TX, 77701, or to the Wounded Warriors Project at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675.

