James E. “Red” Rasa, Sr., 88, of Brookeland, died Saturday, December 17, 2016. He was born on August 18, 1928, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Effie Deluce Rasa and Alva W. Rasa.

Jim loved hunting, fishing, and golfing. He enjoyed dancing and mostly loved to be with his family.

Survivors include his children, James E. Rasa, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Groves; Cynthia Hebert and her husband, A.J., of Brookeland; Virgil Rasa and his wife, Connie, of Sour Lake; Mary Smiley and her husband, David, of Labelle; Samuel Rasa and his wife, Rhonda, of Brookeland; Debbie Wueller and her husband, Chuck, of Groves; Denise Taylor and her husband, Wade, of Nederland; Ronnie Rasa and his wife, Michelle, of Beaumont; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and three grandchildren, Jason Rasa, Wes Greer, and Carrie Wueller.

Memorial contributions for Mr. Rasa may be made to an organization of one’s choice.

A gathering of Mr. Rasa’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 23, 2016, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves.

