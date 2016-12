Bowl Games This Week

For The Record- Joe Kazmar

Poinsettia Bowl 8 p.m. Today in San Diego, CA. (ESPN)—BYU (8-4) over Wyoming (8-5).

Potato Bowl 6 p.m. Thurs. in Boise, ID. (ESPN)—Colorado State (7-5) over Idaho (8-4).

Bahamas Bowl Noon Fri. in Nassau, Bahamas (ESPN)—Old Dominion (9-3) over Eastern Michigan (7-5).

Armed Forces Bowl 3:30 p.m. Fri. in Fort Worth, TX. (ESPN)—Louisiana Tech (8-5) over Navy (9-4).

Dollar General Bowl 7 p.m. Fri. in Mobile, Ala. (ESPN)—Troy (9-3) over Ohio (8-5).

Hawaii Bowl 7 p.m. Sat. in Honolulu (ESPN)—Hawaii (6-7) over Middle Tennessee State (8-4).

St. Petersburg Bowl 10 a.m. Monday in St. Petersburg, FL. (ESPN) — Mississippi State (5-7) over Miami, O (7-5).

Quick Lane Bowl 1:30 p.m. Monday in Detroit, MI. (ESPN)—Maryland (6-6) over Boston College (6-6).

Independence Bowl 4 p.m. Monday in Shreveport, La. (ESPN)—North Carolina State (6-6) over Vanderbilt (6-6).

Heart of Dallas Bowl 11 a.m. Tuesday in Dallas (ESPN)—Army (7-5) over North Texas (5-7).

Military Bowl 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Annapolis, MD. (ESPN)— Temple (10-3 over Wake Forest (6-6).

Holiday Bowl 6 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego, CA. (ESPN)—Washington State (8-4) over Minnesota (8-4).

Cactus Bowl 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in Tempe, AZ. (ESPN)—Boise State (10-2) over Baylor (6-6).

PRO PICKS—NY Giants over Philadelphia (Thursday Night); Houston over Cincinnati, Miami over Buffalo, New Orleans over Tampa Bay, Green Bay over Minnesota, New England over NY Jets, Tennessee over Jacksonville, San Diego over Cleveland, Indianapolis over Oakland Atlanta over Carolina, Washington over Chicago, LA Rams over San Francisco, Seattle over Arizona (all Sat.); Pittsburgh over Baltimore, Kansas City over Denver (both Sun.); Dallas over Detroit (Monday Night).