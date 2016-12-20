SANTA’S VISIT TO THE MEADOWS REVEALS CHRISTMAS GIFTS

For The Record- Joe Kazmar

The month of November is one I would really like to forget, because I spent it all either in Beaumont Baptist Hospital or rehabbing at The Meadows in Orange. Time was very confusing to me for much of the time.

Things began to clear for me when I transferred to The Meadows. Thanksgiving came and went and the next day the huge Christmas tree was put up and decorated in the lobby.

As an added surprise Santa made a visit to the patients and even poked his head into my room and asked how I was doing. After I replied that I was feeling better every day and was ready to vamoose the premises, he was gone in a flash.

I noticed this folded up sheet of paper in the doorway that he must have dropped, I hollered at him. Calling him “Santa” but he must already have been out of earshot.

I couldn’t get out of bed at the time because I was getting some kind of antibiotic dripped into me. So I paged the nurse and asked her if she would give that folded up piece of paper to Santa.

She looked at me real funny, but picked it up. A few minutes later she returned with the paper in her hand and gave it to me. I peeked to see what it was and was surprised to read the following gift list from Santa:

WEST ORANGE-STARK MUSTANGS—A One-Word Goal for 2017—Three-Peat!!

HOUSTON TEXANS’ HEAD COACH BILL O’BRIEN—The Genius of the Year Award for yanking ineffective and over-rated starting quarterback Brock Osweiler from Sunday’s game when trailing Jacksonville 13-0 early in the second quarter and inserting back-up Tom Savage, who hadn’t taken a snap all season. Savage proceeded to lead a second-half comeback which resulted in a 21-20 Texans victory and retained a share of first place in the AFC South Division. Wonder who will start this week’s game against Cincinnati???

DALLAS COWBOYS’ IDIOT OWNER JERRY JONES—A Huge Dallas Cowboys Towel to shove in his mouth whenever someone asks him about the team’s quarterback situation.

KROGER PHARMACY MANAGER KYLEE RICHARD—The 3-F Award for being a Fantastically Fine “Farmacist”.

DENVER BRONCOS HEAD COACH GARY KUBIAK—Verification in the difficulty of winning back-to-back Super Bowls in this day and time in the NFL, or in his case this December even getting back into the playoffs,

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS QUARTERBACK COLIN KAEPERNICK—A 4×6 Russian Flag he can salute whenever our National Anthem is played.

SUNSET GROVE GOLFER CRAIG COUVILLION—A Nurse’s Cap to wear every time he checks up on the health of his pal. However he has ulterior motives—he just wants to get back into my golfing money.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES RUNNING BACK DARREN SPROLES—The Little Big Man Award. Although Sproles is the league’s smallest back, he is the only back in NFL history to have 30 career touchdowns, 20 career TD runs, one punt return for a TD and a kickoff return for a TD.

KROGER CASHIER HELEN EDWARDS—The Mother Hen Award for carefully going over all the do’s and don’ts about my current recovery and rehabilitation progress.

HOUSTON TEXANS—The Anemic Offense Award—Although the Texans enjoy a winning 8-6 record and share first place with the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South Division, they have a point differential of minus 45. All of the other seven division leaders have an average point differential of plus 67.

SUNSET GROVE’S KERRY LAMB—Two Huge Sombreros to represent the two hats he wears every day working both as the golf course professional and the general manager of the entire country club.

CLEVELAND BROWNS—A Monument Inscribed With the Date Dec. 15, 2015 to represent the last time the team has enjoyed being in the victory column. On that date the Browns posted a 24-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, Cleveland has lost 17 straight regular-season games.

SUNSET GROVE GOLFER BOB HOOD—A Dozen Clocks and Watches signifying that he wants more time to play golf and bridge with his pals.

BUFFALO BILLS—A Magical Pill to cure their post-season allergy. The Bills are headed to their 17th straight season of missing the playoffs unless they get plenty of help from other teams.

ORANGE COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB MEMBERS JOE & DEE PAYNE—The Hosts with the Most Award for being so gracious to provide a location for members of the club to be able to play cards comfortable on Tuesday and Friday of every week. Much Thanks!!!

MINNESOTA VIKINGS QUARTERBACK SAM BRADFORD—A Plaque with an Engine and a Caboose on it to signify the fact he leads the NFL with a 72 per cent completion rate but is dead last in yards per completion (6.5 yards).

AND A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS TO Mike Lemons, Archie McClelland, Mark Dunn, Jeff Thomas, Johnny Montagne, Jerry Triggs, Ronnie Hutchison, Julie Mouton, Pierre De la Fosse, Chris Trout, Gwen Whitehead, Troy Manuel, Missy Pillsbury, John Prather, Brad Prejean, John Morris, Larry Moerbe, Judy Arnaud, Andy Conner, Tom Toal, Julie Mouton, Steve Betz, Jerry Windham, Bill Van, Rodney Barrett, Gail Beckett, Larry Ancelot, Bobby Nelson, Carl Sanders, Matt Purgahn, David Thompson, James Denmon, Mike King, Durwood Bennett, Bob Cockerill, Chris Allen, Matt Morgan, Sid Caillavet, Doug Patterson, Mike Shuff, Jim King, Tiki Russell, Alex Morrow, John Cochran, David Benoit, Bart Corder, Roy Peterson, Jimmy Givens, Jimmy Sichko, Ken Ruane, Ron Hopperton, Joe Murphy, Walter Cox, David Ess, John Dubose, Lacy Hale, Mark Williams, Gary Cook, Bobby Eddings, Tommy Gunn, Mac Guillory, Buddy Hahn, Glynn Aldredge, Jim Rodda, Kerry Lamb, Brian Hudson, Stephen Patterson, Mike Poutra. Joe Ely, Trez Sichko, Ella Mulhollan, Allen Beauchamp, John Patterson, Wanda Peveto, Larry Duhon, David Sand, Milton Newton, Mike Parish, Robert Baca, Jim Brown, Ruth Hancock, Mark Hebert, John Toomey, Beth Baas, Stacy Hoffpauir, Tina Lawrence, Richard Duffee, Tammy Torrez, Derry Dunn, Mike Shahan, Wes Duvall, James Welch, James Vidrine, Bob Hollier, Ken St. John, David Bridges, Jim Matthews, Tommy Reed, Alan McDade, Sandra Hall, Wayne Brint, Raquel Goodboddie, Jajemi Plut, V.L. Grimes, David Loden, Brian Waguespack, Manuel Godina, Joseph Droddy, Wayne Baker, James Thurman, Mac Patterson, Bill Belcher, Shanna McCallon, Don Olivier, Jerry Ling, Brenda Buxton, Regina Edwards, Frank Hatton, Willow Simpson, Kathy Gunn, J. D. Quarles, Wade Gillet, Jerry McDonald, Jerry Pennington, Chrisleigh Dal Sasso, Cathy Day. Lindsey Nelson, Jim Sharon Bearden, Dan Perrine, Billy Burrow, Dan Cochran, Ken Bridgers, George Crawford, Michelle Broussard, Jim Simon, Jack McClelland, Scottie Wilson, Willie Bednar, James Lopez, Dennis Powell, Bobby Duhon, Carlos Vacek, Roy Locks, George Toal, Mike Lucia, Jim Dunaway, Jack Tindel, Ray Pousson, Jim Ehlert, Bryce Conner, Mike Mazzola, Faye Parish, Gilbert Myers, Kathy Polansky, Sweet Helen Edwards, Pat Murphy, Leo Simpson, Mike McKown, Clint Hathaway, Jerry Decker, Mike Holbrook, Lee Roy Boehme, Jr., Jerry Ann Trouard, Jimmy Boyd, Donnie Mires, Connie Woods, Bobby Swan, Larry Hammett, Tom Day, Bryan McKinley, Donny Ratcliff, Don Lormand, Robert Dunn, Violet Branch, Robert Roesler, Wayne Iles, Raymond Guilbeaux, Johnny Dugas, Paula Burton. Martha Rogers, Robert Burris, Jerry Caillier, Carolyn Lemons, John Scofield, Carol Perry, Kenny Lalonde, Linn Cardner, Mike Catt, Pete Runnels, Russell Bottley, James Luna, Dick Powell, Billie Carter, David Teague, Carl Floyd, Skip Moore, Pete Sterling, Brian Murphy, Montie Moran, Doug Rogers, Rick Keszeg, Cary Bresie, Scott Garvie, Pat Key, Rodney Townsend, Jerry Howeth, Phillip Brown, Andrew Hayes, Linda Moore, Glen Oliver, Carol McGill, Bob Byerly, Jerry Hughes, Bart Williams, Loretta Edwards, Brooks Hill, Janet Lemoine, Benis Lee, Lynn Smith, Ebb Moore, Steve Pomeroy, Jerrod Bland, Barry Thibodeaux, Charles Broussard, Sharon Bearden, Bob Hoepner, Ferral Ashby, Joe Doucet, J.B. Arrington, Bill Ellison, Dana Cruse, Dennis Lee, Jerry Ann Trouard, Teresa Caraway. Dennis Bishop, Gus Beuershausen, Leon Delome, Grant Gipson, Jeep Colburn, Jerry Nichols, Kevin Hebert, Brian Mingle, Loretta Hughes, Dwayne Mims, Oscar Smith, Joe Parkhurst, Pete Gresham, Charlie Miller, Chris Gunn, Ed Dyer, Bill Jackson, Bill Bromley, Ace Amodeo, Mike Bernard, Ken Wernig, Roland Gregorie, Todd McLane, John Tate, Brad Gilmore, Hal LaPray, Bob Campbell, Roderick Robertson, Buddy Hahn, Mark Foreman, Manuel Solis, Earl Parker, Neil Watts, John Martinez, Terry Childers, Joan Quartermont, Jeff Mathews, Tiffany Rochelle, Dempsie Jaynes, Kyle Walker, Randy Brown, Clay Dugas, Ellis Boyd, Glenn “Smoothie” Earle, Ron Cowling, Ruth Corder, Billy Bayliss, Andre Robertson, Billy Permenter, David Montagne, Earl Collier, Dewey Scott, Robert Tywater, Louise Savoy, Darrel Latiolais, John Cash Smith, Mary Beth Benoit, Jimmy Verrett, Angelique Catt, Russell Cronin, Al Granger, Kris Cherry, Richard Turkel, Rodney Townsend, Jr., Mark Williams. David Dunn, Cecil Byers, Bo Brannick, Jimmy Owens, Margaret Broussard, Ollie Halten, Waymon Sibley, Rufus Flurry, Aaron Burke, Kris Olsen, Wayne Sparrow, David Hoelzer, James Bloodworth, Ron Roberts, Mike Hebert, Tim Hughes, Phillip Madar, Myrt Myers, Lou Garriga, Becky Grant, Vicki Landry, Gene Steele, Ken Reeves, Jimmy Ray Burris, Brenda Morgan, Robert Mortimer, Mark Meadows, Jody Gray, Ruby Collins, Chris Hyde, Clifford Bray, Darline Zavada, Todd Marburgh, Dawn Collins, Stacy Caillavet, John Broussard, Greg Choate, Dave Walsh, Williard Lanier, Calvin Collins, Greg Smith, Jerome Wilkerson, Joyce Prescott, Keith Hogan, David Piland, Lana Stogner, Kevin Philen, Vernon Davis, David Hollier, John Lister, Anthony Padilla, Erin Godina, Greg Turbeville, Gail Griffith, Danny Blacksher, Terry Myers, Nancy Finchum, Curt Leger, George Nevarez, Patrick Toomey, Brad Gilmore, Larry Fisher. Gary Pollock, Sandy Walker, Anita Vidrine, Bud Martin, Natalie Simon, Jerry Meads, Gary Mainero, Steve Taylor, Richard Scott, Lisa Dies, Darrow Judge, Mark Netherly, Barbara Hayes, Derrick Jones, Dale Peddy, Todd Hoffpauir, Terry Steubing, Donna Evans, Teresa Schreck, David Davis, Shirley Walker, Larry Woods, Steve Champion, Rex Ansley, Connie Burnitt, Greg Willis, Pat Anglin, George Baker, Dan Mohon, Steve Issacs, James Blair, Troy Burton, Homer Stockton, Nita Duffee, Vic Arceneaux, Rick Keszeg, Don Burgess, Tommy Carroll, Mary Louise McKee, Barbara Bergeron, Brenda Campbell, Paula Legate, Connie Lemaire, Debbie Perry, Scott Swearingen, Camilla Richard, Phyllis McCall, Brandon Prouse, Steve Griffith, Carolyn Schramm, Jessie West, C.A. Keasler, Betty Merchant, Ronnie Moody, John Young, Kay Morris, Jim Dwight, George Mortimer, Larry Willette, Leon King, Hughie Allen, Gail Griffith, John Rowland, Leon Evans, Preston Fuller, Karl Eason, Jim Mouton, Kerry Franks, Dean Granger, Peggy O’Leary, Bret Johns, J.D. Willis, B.J. Morgan, Wayne Iles. Bob Campbell, Ralf Mims, Louis Manuel, Richard Roddy, Sandy Turner, Ralph Barrientos, Shea Simon, Chris Cartwright, Sam Lucia, Jack Jones, Shirley “Fuzz” Ware, Gary Ware, Warren Claybar, Charlie Greenwell, Gary Mulhollan, J.C. Sea, John Hardin, Gene Tannehill, Anne Foster, Matt Murphy, Mike Collins, Sam Hudson, Aubrey Welch, Virgie Thomas, Charlotte Guillory, Elray Henson, Marilyn Malvo, Chad Havens, Wendy Rost, Josh Smalley, Art Mason, Mike Reed, Ray Tilley, Keith Doucet, Chad Bryant, Victor Enard, Violet Branch, Roddy Richards, Hugh Granger, Toby Foreman, Gary Thibodeaux, Stephen Lee, David Winfrey. Doug Posey, Rick Sand, Joe Raburn, Wallace Culps, Angie Simar, Bryant Calcote, Wayne Lowe, Connie Powell, Jack Horton, Tony Perry, Gene Dixson, Joy Haney, Bruce Savoy, Becky Rhoden, Dean Priddy, Randy Vayon, Heath Martin, Ed Freiberg, George Sepulvado, Johnny Dorman, Ronnie Puckett, Brenda Campbell, Lori Thompson, Madge Rogers, Travis Ashworth, Marty Monogue, Dave Young, Jeremy Green, Harry Sharpless, Ronnie Puckett, Bobbie Murphy, Jill Williams, Brandon Seaman, Jodie Pledger, Richard Terry, Marla Zoch, Quincy Procell, John Gradnigo, Judy Lowe, Sharon Kosboth, Richard Porter, Bart Williams, Joyce Drake, Jim Rawls, Bill Nicholas, Mark Berton, Ray “Mario” Dal Sasso, Jane Couvillion, Mickey Bergeron, Cheree Benoit, Jakie Stine, Pat Clark. Jonathan Vandagriff, David Haney, Ron McPherson, Gene McCormick, Delle Bates, Gerald Beach, Ray Montagne, Wayne Outlaw, Carl Thibodeaux, Mike Bernard, Paul Mott, Kermit Richard, Ray Pousson, Charlie Blalack, Dick Alexander, Jeff Dalton, Craig Corder, Pancho McGill, Roland Wolfford, Dave Maddox, Robin Brooks, Katie Mulhollan, Shirley Almazan, Marlynne McNeese, Paul Vaughan, Vernon Myers, Billy Denham, Reggie Parker, Louis Willey, Clyde Davis, Bob Brown, Jerry Childress, Laurie Modisette, Bob Baptista, Jay Brown, David Williams, Russell Covington, Jerry Montgomery, Harold Gross, Glenda Bass, Russell Turkel, Larry Fisher, Steve Pesek, Charles Liggio, John Garrett, Brown Claybar, Larry Warner, Shelby May, Dickie Colburn, Joe Barrios, Virgis Benoit, Dwight Bickham, Miguel Castellanos, Howard Minor. David Claybar, J.L. Vincent, Ross Smith, Dave Pederson, Peggy Vincent, Charlotte Montgomery, Jerome Standley, Sleepy Smith, Gwen Barton, Ron Sigler, Pat Brown, James Sanders, B.K. Ware, Leonard Brown, Billy Shults, Don Covington, Jeremy Hogg, Alicia Hebert, Reanna Morris, Ronnie Rost, Gay Richardson, Jim Turpin, Kelly Alford, Alan Whipkey, Jane Dunn, Ann Lieby, John Harrell, Max Staudt, Charlotte Tucker, Moe Litton, Jack White, Glenn Hill, Maurice Mueschke, Martha Oliver, John Young, Tommy Ewing, Ernie Dyer, Carroll Holt, Shane Johns, Denise Himel, Pat Fountain, Sid Caillavet, Paul Patin, Lona Vasquez. Dennis Duhon, Jim Miller, Calvin Parker, Jimmy Sattler, Rodney Dove, Lawrence Hunt, Eddie Faulk, June Gunstream, Cornel Thompson, Sam Kittrell, Dick Behnke, Huel Fontenot, Paul Lorimer, Ronnie Burton, Robert “Woody” Wood, Vicky Walters, Leroy Breedlove, Mike White, Frank Skeeler, David Payne, John Hersey, Dee Payne, Haazen Kenney, Bonnie Mingle, John Kimbrough, Wayne Peveto, Gene Alsandor, Bubba Lanning, Wayne Morris, Dale LeBlanc, Nelson Broussard, Sammy Owens, Heath Mouton, Harold Fuqua, Roger Hall, Joe Peery, Bob Hood, James Rigler, Robert Sims, Joe Sanders, Bill Modisette, Mark Oldham, Mackey Clasby, Vernon Collier, Michael Arnaud, Jay Ayers, Jeanette Cleaver, Ray Burch, Gerhard Hommel, Walter Landisch. Jimmy Sims, Joe Ware, Roy Dunn, Phyllis Ryan, Eric Hinton, Debbie Fusilier, Penny Leleux, Les Patin, Debbie Buckalew, Ricky Trahan, Melinda Gipson, Jet Toohey, James Stringer, Alan Sanders, John Cooper, Glenn Toohey, Sam Lucia, Betty Derrick, Lon Craft, Margaret Peeples, Mike Abbott, Charles Gant, Oliver Seastrunk, Carl Himel, Earl Geis, Mike Leonard, Van Vandervoort, David Kosboth, Jack Burney, Brandon Landry, Randy Crouch, Ray Rogers, Gary Stelly, Pat Johnson, Andy Allen, Keith Staudt, Louis McIntire, Brandon Fisher, Fred Zoch, Troy Burke, Bubba Brown, Johnny Trahan, David Clary, Joey Campbell, Robert Query, Gary Thibodeaux, Tim Bonnin, Jay James, John Griffith, Randy Jarrell, Jimmy Jones, Joe Payne, Donald Moss, Betty Melton, Doug Nelms, Cecil Sylvester, Roy Knolley, Wade Smith, Shea Brown, Sam Ambers, John Raughton, Pat Leverne, James Scott, Ann Harner, Jenny Taylor, David Trahan, Donnie Shockley, Jr., John Crawford, Jim Gordon, Jim Colley, Dennis Doggett, Sue Rathburn, Keith Lyons, Wayne Franklin, Mandy Rogers, Terry Landry, Billie Rogers, Albert Gore, Betsy Phillips, Trent Cooper, Steve Toal, James Ray, Mike Hughes, Mark Magnuson, Ed Rasmussen, Gary Mulhollan, Miles Hall, Bobby Tanner, Jason Gipson, Jade Saucier, Georgia Corder, Ron Logan, Ken Manuel, Don Harmon, Sanford Lummus, Hunter Sheridan, Lewis Sims, Tommy Carroll, Van Wade. And a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to my e-mail readers Dick and Gail Kazmar, Bobbie, Dick and Joe Wechter, Don and Linda Bivens, Karen and Brian Smith, Earl Thomas, Brock and Glenna Bult, R.C. Slocum, Paul Groncki, Jim Rodda, Bobbie Earle, Wayne and Kaye Morris, Tony Ottati and for anyone I may have missed, especially you, my loyal readers who have been with Kaz’s Korner since its inception Sept. 12, 1966.