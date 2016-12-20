Raymond Eugene Weatherly, 63, of Beaumont, died Friday, December 16, 2016. He was born on November 7, 1953, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Florence McCullar Weatherly and Ira Weatherly, Sr. Raymond was a union electrician and member of IBEW

He is survived by his wife, Cathie Weatherly, of Beaumont; sons, Jonathan Weatherly, of Lake Charles, Louisiana; Cody Istre, of Vinton, Louisiana; and Joshua Weatherly, of Lake Charles, Louisiana; daughters, Nicole Nevols, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Paula Istre, of Orange; and Pam Howell, of Vinton, Louisiana; grandchildren, Justin Istre, Scotty Welton, Dylan Hammett, Leigh Hammett, Russell Istre, and Alexia Clifton; and sisters, Hedy Butler, of Jena, Louisiana; and Rebecca Gough, of Ball, Louisiana.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Donald Weatherly, John Edward Weatherly, and Ira Vernon Weatherly, Jr.

A gathering of Mr. Weatherly’s family and friends will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, with his funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. His interment will be held at Pinehill Cemetery, 249 Church Road, Olla, Louisiana

