Chester R. Burkhalter, 93, NederlandChester R. Burkhalter, 93, of Nederland, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016. He was born February 10, 1923, in Garrison, to Jimmie Ruth Stoker Burkhalter and John Ernest Burkhalter.

Chester graduated from Stephen F. Austin University. He was a United States Army veteran having served during World War II and the Korean Conflict. Chester retired from Unocal as a Lab Technician. He loved sports and was an avid fan of the Houston Astros, Texans, Nederland Bulldogs, and Lamar University Cardinals. Chester enjoyed all local sports including basketball. He enjoyed his property in Nacogdoches County and was faithful to his church as an Elder. Chester was active in the Lion’s Club, but most of all he loved and supported his sons and family.

Survivors include his wife, Clara Ruth Burkhalter of Nederland; sons, John R. Burkhalter and his wife, Rhonda, and Robert E. Burkhalter and his wife, Stacy, all from Houston and Ronald C. Burkhalter and his wife, Brenda, from Nederland; grandchildren, Kelsey Golden and her husband, Tray; Cameron Burkhalter; Cindy Helf and her husband, Neal; Michael Elliott and his fiancée, Melissa; Brielle Burkhalter; and Bethany Burkhalter; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Camden, Annabelle, and Claire; brother, Venyard Burkhalter and his wife, Betty, of Nacogdoches; and stepchildren, Beverly Schroeder and her husband, Kurt; Leona Underwood and her husband, Jim; David Redwine and his wife, Pat; Brenda Barbre and her husband, Steve; Beverly Dietrich and her husband, Bob; Mark Redwine and his wife, Diane.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Winifred Burkhalter; second wife, Opal L. Burkhalter; and brothers, Willard and Wilburn Burkhalter.

A gathering of Mr. Burkhalter’s family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with his funeral service following at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Nederland Avenue Church of Christ, 2310 Nederland Avenue, Nederland. A graveside service will follow at 4:30 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Timpson. Services for Mr. Burkhalter are under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Mr. Burkhalter’s memory to Hispanic Mission Care of Nederland Avenue Church of Christ, 2310 Nederland Avenue, Nederland, Texas 77627.