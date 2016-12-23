Christie Lynn Combs, 45, a proud mother, born on February 19, 1971, in Nederland, Texas, passed away in 2016.

She is survived by her mother, Rhonda Blalock and husband Jason, of Orange; 3 daughters, Kristen Combs, of Bryan, and Alexsis and Suzanne Stanaland, of Silsbee; 1 son, Zachery Combs, of Livingston; 1 brother, Roger Hunt, of Vidor; and 2 sisters, Brandy Welch, of Vidor and Charmaine Vayon, of Orangefield. Christie was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Hunt; brother, Dempsey Hunt; and grandparents Dempsey and Ruby Hunt and Jessie and Mary Sonnier.

A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2016, at First Assembly of God Church in Bridge City, Texas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

Christie was fun loving and full of laughs. She will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

