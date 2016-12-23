Christina Joyce Kruger, 49, of Vidor, Texas, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home.

Chris was born on Thursday, July 6, 1967, in Dearborn, Michigan, to mother, Julia Williams. In 1982, Chris moved from Michigan to Orange, TX and was a resident of Texas for the remainder of her life. Chris graduated with an Associate’s degree and worked as a paralegal. She was very involved in animal rescue work and rescued three animals of her own; dogs, Echo and Monkey, and cat, Miss Kitty. Also, Chris also enjoyed going to rock concerts with her friends. Chris loved her family and friends, and was especially close to her mother. She was a wonderful friend and was loved by all those who knew her.

Proceeding Chris in death are her parents, Julia and Richard Williams; and step-brother, Michael Williams. Those left to cherish Chris’ memory are her step-sister, Brandi Williams; step-brother, Scott Williams and his wife, Nastia, and their son, Nikolas; cousin, Lelia Elsesser-Wagner; and close friends including Jocelyn DeRouen Leiferman and Leslie Kibodeaux Venable; her ex-husband and close friend, Jason Downs; and members of her extended family and friends, who will miss her dearly.