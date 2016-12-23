Jo Dale Hoffpauir-Miller, 61, of Cypress, TX died Sunday, December 18th, 2016 at North Cypress Medical Center after battling a long illness. Jo Dale was a former resident of Vidor, TX and moved to Cypress 21 years ago with her husband Ralph. She liked flowers, birdwatching, going to the beach and cooking with “garden soup” being her main dish. A gathering of friends and family will be Friday, December 30, 2016 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Jo Dale is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Ralph Miller; 1 stepdaughter, Meagan Mendoza and her husband Paul of Cypress, TX; 3 stepsons, Todd Smith and his wife Jamie of Hayden, AL, Alex Miller of Tampa, FL and Jonathan Miller also of Tampa; 1 sister, Sharon Kyles of Humble, TX; 1 brother, Jason Smith of Miami, FL, 1 brother-in-law; Kenneth Jarrell of Vidor, TX. She is also survived by 1 stepbrother, Tommy Smith and his wife Anna of Tyler, TX and 1 stepsister, Amy Neblin and her husband Dennis of San Antonio, TX along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pauline Smith and 2 sisters; Judy Jarrell and Deborah Hoffpauir. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor.

