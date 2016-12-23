BEAUMONT, Texas – Mike Schultz has been named Lamar University head football coach announced University President Dr. Kenneth R. Evans and Jason Henderson Thursday afternoon. Schultz becomes the Cardinals’ second head coach since the rebirth of the program to start the 2010 season.

“We are very excited to welcome Mike, and his family, to Lamar University,” said Henderson. “He brings a wealth of experience to our football program and has great Texas ties. I really like what he does on the offensive side of the ball. He plays a fun, up-tempo style of football that our kids will enjoy being a part of, and our fans will enjoy watching.

“Mike has had a great deal of success as an offensive coordinator and worked for some great head coaches. His deep-rooted connection to the state of Texas, and his great relationship with high school coaches in the state really made him the candidate that fit best for Lamar University,” added Henderson.

A coaching veteran with 35 years of experience, including 22 in the state of Texas, Schultz has served as an offensive coordinator for his previous 16 seasons on the sidelines. During that time Schultz produced some of the nation’s most prolific offenses, including 11 seasons at TCU where he coached All-Americans LaDainian Tomlinson and Andy Dalton.

In addition to his time in Fort Worth, Schultz has served as offensive coordinator at Texas State, Middle Tennessee State and Illinois. He has also made coaching stops at Texas, New Mexico, Kansas State, Tennessee Tech and UTEP during his career. Schultz also brings a knowledge of Southland Conference football having spent time at Texas State (then Southwest Texas State) in the early 90’s. During Schultz’s distinguished career, he has worked with numerous position groups, and on both sides of the ball.

“I am a Texas guy, I grew up in a football family and I love the tradition and culture of football in my home state,” said Schultz. “I am excited about the support of Dr. Evans and Jason Henderson and the impressive facilities located in the heart of what is considered one of the best recruiting bases in the country. Add in a great community, that gets excited about football, and I not only feel that Lamar University is a great fit for me, but I am honored to be the next head coach and cannot wait to get started.”

While at TCU, Schultz helped produce five nationally ranked teams including a 2005 squad that won a Mountain West Conference title and the Houston Bowl, to finish the season ranked ninth nationally. That was one of five Horned Frog teams that ended the year ranked among the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls during his time.

The Horned Frogs set the standard for offensive efficiency during his time in Fort Worth. He produced six teams that ranked among the nation’s best in scoring offense and five that were ranked in total and rushing offense. He also coached five 1,000-yard rushers for a program that had only seen four in school history prior to his arrival.

The Horned Frogs became one of the nation’s premier programs during his 11 seasons at TCU. The Frogs won at least 10 games in five seasons, which included the 2002 and 2005 Mountain West Conference titles and made seven bowl game appearances.

The players also reaped the benefits of Schultz’s guidance. He coached 44 all-conference selections which spanned three different leagues (Western Athletic, Conference USA and Mountain West). He also coached All-American and future NFL MVP Tomlison – who was selected fifth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft – as well as Dalton, who was a second-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Mike has a proven track record of being able to develop players,” said Henderson. “He has the ability groom players helping them reach their goals, and playing at the next level. Mike’s ability to develop those players at TCU and other places really helped set him apart.”

Schultz spent five seasons in San Marcos serving as the Bobcats offensive coordinator under former head coach Dennis Franchione. During that time, he produced two of the school’s all-time leaders in total offense, passing yards, touchdown passes and rushing touchdowns. The Bobcats averaged more than 415 yards of total offense during his final two seasons and ranked among the nation’s top 25 in total and rushing offense. He also produced the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher, Robert Lowe, since 2008.

Schultz has also spent time at Illinois and Middle Tennessee serving as offensive coordinator. During his lone season in Murfreesboro, he helped guide the Blue Raiders to the GoDaddy.com Bowl. It marked just the fifth Bowl appearance for the Blue Raiders in program history.

Schultz began his coaching career in 1979 at Sam Houston State working with the Bearkat quarterbacks and receivers. Since that time he has made stops at UTEP, Kansas State and Tennessee Tech before arriving in Austin for the 1985 season. During his lone season at Texas, Schultz worked with the Longhorns’ linebackers. He spent two seasons at Texas State (then Southwest Texas State) serving with Franchione, before being named assistant head coach at New Mexico in 1992. Schultz spent six seasons in Albuquerque before heading to TCU.