A celebration of Loyce K. “Casey” Jarrell’s life, 85, of Bridge City will

be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2016 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper with Masonic Graveside Rites to follow at Sycamore Cemetery near Burkeville. Visitation will be 12:00 noon until time of service at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper.

Casey died December 21 at his home in Bridge City. A native of

Evans, LA & longtime Bridge City resident. He was a former resident of Burkeville. A graduate of Evans, LA High School, then He served in the U S Army in Korea. Casey worked with Texico Refinery in Port Arthur retiring in 1988 as a supervisor. Casey & Jessie then enjoyed several years in the Burkeville, Lake Toledo Bend area hunting, fishing, and hosting friends & family at their lake home. He loved his family, they were the high light of his life. He was a member & former treasurer of the Newton Masonic Lodge #136 AF & AM in Burkeville.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years Jessie Jarrell of Bridge City; two sons Randy Jarrell & wife Melanie of Houston, & Ronny Jarrell & wife Wendy of Port Neches; one daughter, Connie Jarrell of Bridge City sister Mary Erickson of Kilgore, TX; five grandchildren Telisha Kuy Kendall, Brandon McClain, Klacy Morein, Kline Jarrell, & Jason Jarrell & five great grandchildren.

Casey was preceded in death by two sisters Faye Gandy & Alice Fairley.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 163 CR 2114, Burkeville, TX 75932.

Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.