Viola Marie Strong DeNarro, 57, of Bridge City, passed away on December 22, 2016, at her home in Bridge City.

Born in Orange, Texas, on December 13, 1959, she was the daughter of Lee Strong and Bernice Andrews. Viola was a loving wife who was caring and comforting to all. She was a strong wife and woman and her maiden name portrays this. She will be remembered by all of her family and friends as the iron woman with a big heart. Viola Marie Strong was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Jesus Narro of Bridge City, TX; daughters, Christy L. McMullen of Bridge City, TX, and Sherrie L. Strong of Mauriceville, TX; four grandchildren, Lisa Emmite, Christopher Emmite, Courtney Peveto, and Taylor Peveto; one great-grandchild, Athena Rose Trahan; and siblings, Cordie Tice of California, and Hollis Tice of Silsbee, TX.

Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.