Curtis Donald Reeves, 88, of Silsbee, died Saturday, December 24, 2016. He was born on August 22, 1928, to Bennie Boyd Reeves and T.C. Reeves. He served his country in the United States Air Force and later retired from Texaco Refinery.

Survivors include his wife, Edna Reeves; children, Darrell Reeves of Port Arthur; Randy Reeves and his wife, Nancy; Tammy deGaravilla and her husband, Jim; Mike Reeves and his wife, Lori; and Rhonda Gelock, all of Silsbee; brother, Delano Reeves and his wife, Sally, of Lumberton; grandchildren, Aubrey Cantu, Carly Zaloom, Lindsay Ray, Nicki Gelock, Dana Tucker, Kasey Reeves, Kara Eaton, Julie Reeves, Adam Reeves, and Chris Gelock; and great-grandchildren, Kinsley Ray, Ayden Ray, Laila Tompkins, Landry Cantu, and Luke and Lily. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of Mr. Reeves’ family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his service at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Broussard’s, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, Silsbee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.