Doris “Connie” Robinson, 90, of Vidor died Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 in Vidor, TX. Doris was born in Beaumont, TX and attended Beaumont High School. She was a longtime resident of Vidor and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Vidor and also of Maplecrest Baptist church. Doris liked to cook, go fishing and camping, dancing and listening to cajun music. She also loved to spend quality time with her family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor with funeral services at 2:00 p.m.. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Doris is survived by 1 daughter, Barbara Smith and her husband James “Rowdy” of Vidor; 3 sons, James “Sparky” Robinson and his wife Joyce of Vidor, Bob Robinson and his wife Rosalie of New Mexico, and Glen “Ray” Robinson and his wife Janice of Vidor. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren; and 3 sisters, Daisy Morgan, Bessie Wardwell, and Jeanette Mazzola. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniel “JD” Robinson of 52 years, and 3 brothers, Cecil Morgan, Vernon Morgan and Donald Morgan.

About The Record Newspapers