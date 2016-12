Herbert Joseph Thibodeaux, 74, of Winnie, died Saturday, December 24, 2016.

A gathering of Mr. Thibodeaux’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 315 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie, with his interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.