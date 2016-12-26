John Otis “Brotherman” Hargraves of Labelle, Texas passed away on December 23rd, 2016 at his home with his beloved wife Jan by his side.

John was born in Beaumont, Texas to Ellen Duplantis and Harry Hill Hargraves on October 22, 1951. John was a long time member of the Los Unos Motorcycle Club and in his early years was a member of the newly founded Labelle Volunteer Fire Department. He was a graduate of Hamshire-Fannett High School and was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Lamar University. John had recently retired from State Farm Insurance in Houston after 26 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his loyal dog Harley.

John is survived by the love of his life, Patricia Jan Hargraves of Labelle, daughters Holly Sawyer of Dothan, Alabama; Amanda Hargraves of Mauriceville, Texas; granddaughters Libby Kate Sawyer and Addison Shay Hargraves, God-Daughter Brittney Karen Willoughby and many loving cousins and friends.

John was very loyal and loving to his family, friends, fellow biker brothers and sisters.

He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at Broussard’s Mortuary, 134 W Buccaneer Drive, Winnie, Texas; from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a Graveside Service under the direction of Broussard’s Mortuary at Burrell Cemetery, Labelle, Texas; at 2 P.M.