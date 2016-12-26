John Stanford, Jr., 85, Orange

John Stanford, Jr., 85, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2016, in Beaumont, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Sinclair Oubre. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 5:00 p.m., with a wake service at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Church Point, Louisiana, on June 22, 1931, John was the son of John Stanford, Sr. and Eve (Briscoe) Stanford. He served his country in the United States Air Force and worked as a truck driver for Conoco/DuPont. John was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Wayne Stanford; and his 14 brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, James Stanford, Jane Kennedy, Theresa Goodman, Tommy Stanford, Allen Stanford, and John Stanford, III; grandchildren, Ronnie Lowry, Curt Goodman, Chad Goodman, Cody Goodman, Tia Wormley, Robert Becks, Dallon Becks, Alison Valcone, Katy King, Heather Sonnier, and Amy Holbrook; and his 19 great-grandchildren.