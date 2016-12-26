Kathleen “Kathy” Kent, 61, of Sour Lake, died Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Christus Hospital-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. She was born on December 9, 1955, to Mary Yerkes Newsome and Joseph William Newsome, in Baytown. A few of the things Kathy loved were family, camping, purses, shoes, and jewelry. She loved being with her family whether it was hanging out in the kitchen or camping in Garner State park.

She loved to be in Garner, in fact she loved it so much when Paul and Kathy renewed their wedding vows she wanted to do it there. She was beautiful and could fill a room with personality. Of course you wouldn’t see her out and about without the perfect shoes, carrying the coolest bag, all pulled together with impeccable jewelry! She missed her parents very much and surrounded herself with small reminders of them; she kept her memories out and alive. It kept her close to them, at 11:20 she was finally able to give them the hug she wanted to for so many years. You are loved Kathy, you will be missed, and we will keep your memory out and alive! Save a place for us and we will see you soon!

Survivors include her husband, Paul Kent; sons, Wesley Crow of Austin and Robert Kent and his wife, Brittany, of Fannett; daughter, Natalie Kent of Sour Lake; brothers, Joe Ed Newsome and his wife, Barbara, of Littleton, Colorado and Kenneth Newsome and his wife, Pauline, of La Grange; grandchildren, Brody Kent and Brant Kent; and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of Mrs. Kent’s family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Texas Food Bank, 3845 South Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Beaumont, Texas