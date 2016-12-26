William H. Moulder, Sr., 87, of Bridge City, passed away on December 23, 2016, in Houston.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Mike Sullivan. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Groves.

Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, December 26, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Dallas, Texas, on July 27, 1929, he was the son of Herschel E. Moulder and Mary Francis (Amos) Moulder. William graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, then worked for Allied Chemical as a chemist for 30 years. After retirement, he wrote manuals. William loved his dog, Russell, was very family oriented, and loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was a lifetime NRA member, and always liked to read the newspaper and his magazines. William proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was an American Legion and a VFW member.

He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Mary Sneed Moulder; and son, William H. Moulder, Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary J. LeBlanc and husband, Jerry, of Bridge City, TX; grandchildren, Lynn Kelley, Jeff LeBlanc, Jaime Hoffpauir and husband, Billy, James LeBlanc, and Rebekah Stevens; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff LeBlanc, James LeBlanc, Billy Hoffpauir, Johnny Moreno, Daniel James, and Ryan Tankersley. Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Broussard and Tom Perry, Jr.