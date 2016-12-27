Entertainment for the week of 12/28
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
The Bogarts return to Café Del Rio to send 2016 out in style and help bring in the New Year. The show is on the patio of the restaurant and will end soon enough to allow you to enjoy events elsewhere.
For the Record – Tommy Mann Jr.
Another year is coming to a close, but there are a ton of amazing shows on New Year’s Eve for you to choose from and send 2016 out with a bang before the arrival of 2017, so consider your options and enjoy! Make it a night to remember and a safe one as well.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Frankie Moreno @ Blue Martini
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Rob Copeland @ The Grill
Chris Miller and Bayou Roots @ Loggerheads Bar
Kory Fontenot @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Thursday, Dec. 29
Frankie Moreno @ Blue Martini
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Zac Wilkerson and Midnight River Choir @ Courville’s
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Brittany Pfantz @ The Grill
Ronnie Fruge @ Loggerheads Bar
Tomplay @ The Lone Wolf
Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Tyler Darby and Josh Amy @ Madison’s
Thomas Teague @ Neches Brewing Company
Jake Hughes @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood
All Nighter, Home For Now, Burn Out Brighter @ The Red Room
Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks
Alex Rozell @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Friday, Dec. 30
Frankie Moreno @ Blue Martini
Linda Kaye and the Kool Katz @ The Boudain Hut
John Guidroz @ Cecil’s
Wayne Toups @ Delta Downs Event Center
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Dylan’s
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
City Heat @ Gator Lounge
Thanks for Socializing, True Heroics, Chaser @ The Gig
Kevin Johnson and Ryan Bourque @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Zachary Clinton @ Loggerheads Bar
John Evans @ The Logon Café
The Kadillacs @ The Lone Wolf
Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Pat-E Salzeta Band @ Madison’s
Tim Burger @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.
Toe-Up @ Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff, La)
Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Brian Martin @ Sawdust Saloon
Saturday, Dec. 31
Grand Funk Railroad @ Delta Downs Event Center
Mike Zito @ The Bayou Cafe #2
Frankie Moreno @ Blue Martini
Linda Kaye and the Kool Katz @ The Boudain Hut
The Bogarts @ Café Del Rio
My Beautiful Disaster @ The Capri Club
Phillip Glyn Band @ Cottons Cay
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
City Heat @ Gator Lounge
Nervous Rex @ Good Times
The Mudflats @ Hardheads
Bag of Donuts @ Isle of Capri Casino
Paws teh Cat @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Champagne Room @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Just One More Tavern
Flashback @ Loggerheads Bar
Ginger and the Blues Kings @ The Logon Cafe
Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Still Cruisin’ @ Madison’s
Curse and the Cure @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
The Renegades @ The Place
Unkle Jam @ Rikenjaks
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
The No Refund Band @ Stingaree Down Under
Three Legged Dawg @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Pariah, Creeping Phlox, Sadistic Hospitality @ Texas Rose Saloon
Jason Boland and The Stragglers @ Texas Longhorn Club
Lighting Alert and Dredd Foxx @ Thirsty’s
Sunday, Jan. 1
The Temptations, The Four Tops @ Golden Nugget Casino
Frankie Moreno @ Blue Martini
Chester Daigle and Efron Simon @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Jan. 3
JCC Project @ Portus