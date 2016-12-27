Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

The Bogarts return to Café Del Rio to send 2016 out in style and help bring in the New Year. The show is on the patio of the restaurant and will end soon enough to allow you to enjoy events elsewhere.

For the Record – Tommy Mann Jr.

Another year is coming to a close, but there are a ton of amazing shows on New Year’s Eve for you to choose from and send 2016 out with a bang before the arrival of 2017, so consider your options and enjoy! Make it a night to remember and a safe one as well.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Frankie Moreno @ Blue Martini

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Rob Copeland @ The Grill

Chris Miller and Bayou Roots @ Loggerheads Bar

Kory Fontenot @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Thursday, Dec. 29

Frankie Moreno @ Blue Martini

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Zac Wilkerson and Midnight River Choir @ Courville’s

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Brittany Pfantz @ The Grill

Ronnie Fruge @ Loggerheads Bar

Tomplay @ The Lone Wolf

Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Tyler Darby and Josh Amy @ Madison’s

Thomas Teague @ Neches Brewing Company

Jake Hughes @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood

All Nighter, Home For Now, Burn Out Brighter @ The Red Room

Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks

Alex Rozell @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Friday, Dec. 30

Frankie Moreno @ Blue Martini

Linda Kaye and the Kool Katz @ The Boudain Hut

John Guidroz @ Cecil’s

Wayne Toups @ Delta Downs Event Center

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Dylan’s

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

City Heat @ Gator Lounge

Thanks for Socializing, True Heroics, Chaser @ The Gig

Kevin Johnson and Ryan Bourque @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Zachary Clinton @ Loggerheads Bar

John Evans @ The Logon Café

The Kadillacs @ The Lone Wolf

Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Pat-E Salzeta Band @ Madison’s

Tim Burger @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.

Toe-Up @ Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff, La)

Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Brian Martin @ Sawdust Saloon

Saturday, Dec. 31

Grand Funk Railroad @ Delta Downs Event Center

Mike Zito @ The Bayou Cafe #2

Frankie Moreno @ Blue Martini

Linda Kaye and the Kool Katz @ The Boudain Hut

The Bogarts @ Café Del Rio

My Beautiful Disaster @ The Capri Club

Phillip Glyn Band @ Cottons Cay

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

City Heat @ Gator Lounge

Nervous Rex @ Good Times

The Mudflats @ Hardheads

Bag of Donuts @ Isle of Capri Casino

Paws teh Cat @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Champagne Room @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Just One More Tavern

Flashback @ Loggerheads Bar

Ginger and the Blues Kings @ The Logon Cafe

Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Still Cruisin’ @ Madison’s

Curse and the Cure @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

The Renegades @ The Place

Unkle Jam @ Rikenjaks

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

The No Refund Band @ Stingaree Down Under

Three Legged Dawg @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Pariah, Creeping Phlox, Sadistic Hospitality @ Texas Rose Saloon

Jason Boland and The Stragglers @ Texas Longhorn Club

Lighting Alert and Dredd Foxx @ Thirsty’s

Sunday, Jan. 1

The Temptations, The Four Tops @ Golden Nugget Casino

Frankie Moreno @ Blue Martini

Chester Daigle and Efron Simon @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Jan. 3

JCC Project @ Portus