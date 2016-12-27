Services for La,V (Ahlstrom) Spector will be December 28,2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on the evening of December 27, 2016.

Officiating at La,V’s funeral will be Dr. Stephen Dollar from Pine Forest Baptist Church where she was a member for over 30 years.

La,V passed away December 26,2016 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. She will be laid to rest at Hebrew Rest Cemetery in Orange.

She was a native of Daisetta, Texas but resided in Orange most of her life.

La,V was a volunteer at what was then known as Jones Nursing Home in the Social and Activities Department for a number of years. She was also an Honorary Member of the Orange Power Squadron.

Mrs. Spector was preceded in death by Toby Spector, her husband for almost 54 years at the time of his death, and their son Kenneth Mark Spector, her parents, sister – Viola “Pete” Steel, Kathryn Linscomb both of Orange also a brother G. W. Ahlstrom of Texarkana, Texas and sisters Patsy Gargantiel, and Margaret Hart of Longview, Texas.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Lynn Addison of Kilgore, Texas and Debbie Jannise of Orange, two sons Richard and Keith Spector both of Orange. She also has two grandsons, Russell Johnson Jr. of Austin, Texas and Keith “Bubba” Jannise II of Mont Belvieu, Texas and two great-grandchildren; Keith Joseph Jannise III, and Rylan Wayne Jannise. She is survived by one brother in law, Ted Gargantiel of Longview, Texas and a number of very special nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Jimerson, Mike Spector, Keith “Bubba” Jannise II, Eddie Hawkins, Gene McCardle, and Michael James.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Forrest Baptist Prayer Garden or to a charity of choice.

The family would like to thank Dr. Victoria Gordon and staff, Dr. Neil Burrell and staff, Beaumont Baptist Hospital I.C.U. staff, and Advantage Plus Home Care. A special thank you to all the Harbor Hospice Staff and Management in Beaumont for their loving care and support. And a special thank you to Lydia Pretz for all of her help, support and understanding with our family over the years.