Mary S. Pendleton, passed into eternity on Saturday 24 December 2016, just 3 days after her 95th birthday. She is now reunited with her husband Norman L. Pendleton, her mother Mabel Hartley Sunderland, her father Fred Sunderland and her sister Nellie Davis. Mary, Norman and son Anthony arrived in Orange in mid June 1954 after arriving in America as immigrants from Lancashire England.

Mary was born in Todmorden, Lancashire England on 21 December 1921 to Fred and Mabel Sunderland. She met the love of her life Norman L Pendleton in 1939. Norman departed for military service with the British Royal Artillery a few months later. After completion of his training and his assignment at his first duty location Mary and Norman became engaged and subsequently married on 12 July 1941.

Mary’s sister Nellie had come to America as the bride of a U.S. service man in 1946. On a return visit to England in the summer of 1952, she had encouraged her sister and husband to come to America. Finally, in late 1953 the Pendleton family began the process of emigrating to what was to be their new home in Texas. The move actually began in May of 1954 with a final arrival in mid June 1954.

Mary retired from DuPont in March 1985 after 25 years of service. She was a devoted mother, wife and friend. She was also a devoted Christian of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her son Anthony, daughter in law Kyniem, grandson Cullen, granddaughter Ramy, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and a favorite nephew, Rodney Davis and his wife Janene.

In accordance with her wishes, a private family viewing and gravesite ceremony was held on the morning of Wednesday, 28 December 2016. Mary had a great sense of humor, and her loyalty to her friends and family will be greatly missed.