Nathaniel Lee Welch, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 21, 2016.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

Born in Orange, Texas, on January 7, 1951, he was the son of Junior and Ora Dee Welch. Nathaniel enjoyed spending time outside hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandparents, Nathaniel and Dora Dorman and Janie and Jimmy Lee Welch.

He is survived by his siblings, Ronnie Welch and wife Sandra, of Mauriceville, Charles Allen Welch and wife Donna, of Highlands, Brenda Scales and husband Johnny, of Bridge City, Harold Welch and wife Sylvia, of Webberville, and John D. Welch, of Orange; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.