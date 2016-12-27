Patricia Gail Collier, 62, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2016, at her home surrounded by her husband of 20 years and her good friends, Pearlie Green and Maria Acosta.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on March 31, 1954, she was the daughter of Chester and Myra Stakes. Pat proudly served her country for 38 years in the United States Army, retiring in 2014. She loved anything purple and enjoyed tending to her yard, flowers, and plants.

She was preceded in death by her father; son, Troy Patrick Shaw; sister, Rosetta Head; and brother, Chester Stakes, Jr.

Pat is survived by her mother, Myra Stakes; her loving husband of 20 years, James “Jim” Collier; siblings, Linda Brown, Anna Woodham, Donna Stakes Fells, Winnie Whitten, and Lloyd Stakes; mother-in-law, Billie Collier; brother-in-law, Jerry Collier; sister-in-law, Lisa Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.