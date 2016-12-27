For The Record – By Dave Rogers

No, Cornel Thompson did not resolve that the West Orange-Stark Mustangs would score a three-peat as high school football champions.

Coaches don’t make crazy predictions like that. At least not this one.

But a week or so after he led a team with 21 seniors to become back-to-back champs, the longtime WO-S coach did allow he could see “this crew” getting to “the third or fourth round” of next year’s playoffs – if they bought in and worked hard and sacrificed like their elders.

That was off-topic, though, since this space is dedicated to 2017 New Year’s resolutions and Thompson, like most we contacted, stuck close to home with his official remarks.

Here’s what folks are planning:

Pete Runnels, Mayor, Pinehurst

“I resolve to be a better person, and in my job with the city, that we be able to continue to prosper as a city and do better.”

Bill Nickum, State Farm Insurance, Bridge City

“I made a New Year’s resolution last year and didn’t keep it. I’ll make it again this year — to get my hearing checked. What was the question? Speak up.”

Earl Thomas, NFL All-Pro safety, Orange

“I’ll definitely be back next year.”

Tabitha Risinger, restaurant manager, Robert’s Meat Market and Steakhouse

“I resolve to continue with good customer service. Customer satisfaction is our No. 1 priority. Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”

Chad Landry, baseball coach, Bridge City

“I resolve to run a half marathon and to beat Cathy Riley in the hallway hundred meter dash.”

Charlotte Schexnider Chiasson, author, Bridge City

“I’d like to spend more time with my grandkids, and be more kind to people.”

Deborah Mitchell, County Democratic Party chair, Orange

“To revive the Democratic Party, because I feel we need to have a collective and unified and representative democracy here.”

Cornel Thompson, football coach, West Orange-Stark

“To be a better husband first, then a better father, be a better leader and then teacher.”

Trish Anderson, city secretary, City of Orange

“I usually don’t make ‘em, because I usually don’t keep ‘em.”