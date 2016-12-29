The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is expecting a significant rain event Saturday through Monday. Two to four inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. Some street flooding is expected during periods of the heaviest rains.

In addition, there is a small threat for strong to severe storms on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will continue to run above normal through much of the next week. Cooler weather is expected towards the end of next week.

Along the coast, tides will run above normal through the weekend into early next week.