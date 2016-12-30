Alan Leon Barker, 78, of Orange, passed away Saturday December 24, 2016 after a brief illness. He was born January 2, 1938 in Orange, Texas to his parents, Eddie and Ruth Barker. Alan had a great sense of humor, he was always clowning around and joking. People naturally were drawn to him. He was a kind and giving man and he always routed for the underdog. He would always make sure his neighbor yards were kept up and he would mow them for free. Alan was a shear operator for the American Bridge Company. He was a faithful member of Hartburg Baptist Church. He dearly loved his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Ruth Barker; sister, Addie Ruth Shipley; brothers, Tim Barker, and Dan Barker.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Frances Barker of Orange; children, Barbara Slaughter and husband, Danny of Orange, Cindy Hoffpauir of Orange, Len Barker and wife, Genna of Orange, and Evelyn Bergeron of Orange; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In honor of Alan’s wishes there are no scheduled funeral services.