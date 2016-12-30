Alicia Ann Duncan, 66, of Port Bolivar, died Thursday, December 29, 2016. She was born on January 28, 1950, in Marion, Indiana, to Marilyn DeWeese. She loved to spend time at the beach and being with her family, friends, and dog, Mojo.

Survivors include her mother, Marilyn Haack; children, Rhyanna Nicholls and her husband, Bryan; and Jason Duncan; grandchildren, Courtney Barker and Nian Barker. She is preceded in death by her father, William Haack.

A private family committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.