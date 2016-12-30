Angela Theresa Canizaro Balsamo, 98, of Beaumont, died peacefully December 28, 2016, at Lucas Place. A native of Beaumont, she was born on September 21st, 1918 to Anna Giaratano Canizaro and Joe Canizaro.

Angela married Joseph Balsamo on September 27, 1939, and had one daughter,

Angela was born at the end of World War I and reared during the Great Depression. She supported the war effort as a telephone operator during World War II. She witnessed the beginning and end of the Cold War, the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall, the Korean War, and the Soviet launch of Sputnik. She also lived during Castro’s seizing power in Cuba, Kennedy’s assassination the Vietnam War, Watergate, the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars as well as 9/11.

She was devoted to her family. Her presence and love has been constant in the lives of her daughter, son in law, three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She stayed closely connected with her siblings throughout their life and hers. They connected daily either on the phone or in person.

Angela was well known for her artistic endeavors. She worked in ceramics, eventually specializing in lace bisque dolls. She was a seamstress creating Christmas stockings adorned with intricate beadwork. She was an artist, working mostly in oil painting. She exhibited her own work in various venues. She taught oil painting in Lake Charles, La for many years. Her career as an artist was celebrated in the spring of 2015 at the Beaumont Art League displaying her work in their gallery.

Survivors include daughter, Madlyn Balsamo Benton, and her husband Don, of Beaumont; sister, Jo Ann Canizaro Saleme of Beaumont; grandchildren, Todd Andrew Benton and his wife, Jennifer, of Beaumont; Anna Benton Lawson and her husband Mark, of Euless; Holly Benton Durham and husband, Jason, of Houston; great-grandchildren, Benton Lawson, Jack Lawson, Owen Benton, Adam Benton, Annabelle Benton, Hayden Durham, and Audrey Durham.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Balsamo, sister, Beatrice Canizaro LaRocca, and brothers, Nunzio Canizaro and Vincent

A gathering of Mrs. Balsamo’s family and friends will be from 5:00 until 7:00pm with a Christian Vigil at 6:00pm, Monday, January 2, 2017, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday January 3, 2017 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, 2291 Pine Street, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaumont Art League, 2675 Gulf Street, Beaumont, Texas 77703; or Women’s Club of Beaumont, 575 Magnolia Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701.