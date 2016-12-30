Audrey Mae McDonald, 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2016, in Orange.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2016, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Joseph P. Daleo. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Kaplan, Louisiana, on March 28, 1937, she was the daughter of Jesse and Annie Mae Bonin. Audrey was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked for the PTA at Little Cypress ISD and volunteered at the Lutcher Theater, as well as having been a switchboard operator at Gulf States for 20 years. Audrey enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Harold McDonald; her children, Marianne McDonald, of Orange and Stace McDonald, of New Orleans; grandchildren, Peyton and Karli Choate, of Orange; and her siblings, Jesse Roy Bonin and wife Donna and twin sister Flaudry Plant, both of Orange.

Serving as pallbearers will be Peyton Choate, Clint Plant, Brooks Bonin, Cody Plant, John Davis, and Robert Lovelace.