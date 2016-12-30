For The Record-Staff Report

Please join the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce in congratulating the staff of Walmart Pharmacy in Bridge City, on receiving the “Employees” of the Month Award for December 2016. The staff were presented the award, sponsored by Sabine River Ford, by Ambassador and Director Lucy Fields, at the December Networking Coffee hosted by Bridge City ISD. The staff received gifts and gift certificates from the following businesses: Sabine Federal Credit Union, Peggy’s on the Bayou, Beaumont Occupational Services, Total Impressions Salon, Dupuis Tire & Service Center, The Penny Record, Bridge City Dairy Queen, Mary Kelone of Barefoot Souls, The Classy Peacock, Neches Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Serendipity Chicks, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Five Point Credit Union, and Lamar State College Orange.

Walmart Pharmacy is located at 795 Texas Avenue in Bridge City and is open Monday-Friday 9 am to 9 pm, Saturday 9 am to 6 pm, and Sunday 10 am to 6 pm. They offer prescription services as well as flu shots. For more information, call (409) 735-2469.

Pictured left to right: Ashley Seago – Certified Technician, Lucy Fields Ambassador/Director, Dorothy Truncale – Certified Technician, Christopher Wagner – Pharmacist, Michael Beard – Certified Technician, Lea Boyles – Certified Technician, and Vicki Fontenot – Certified Technician.