Connie Frances Boykin, 53, of Vidor died Saturday, December 24th, 2016 at her home surrounded by her family. A native of Cincinnati, OH she was a resident of Vidor for 2 years. Connie loved to go fishing, metal detecting and attend flea markets. She was known to make people laugh and didn’t know a stranger. A graveside service will be Friday, December 30, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at 1650 Connell Rd. Connie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles Boykin, Jr of Vidor, 1 daughter, Angela Denise Boykin of Sarepta, LA; 2 sons, Derek Allan Cessna of Stillwell, OK and Charles Raymond Boykin III and his wife Jodi of Sarepta, LA; 8 grandchildren, Zachary Allan Cessna, Nathaniel Orion Cypress Watson, Jordon Renee Cessna, Colby Charles Boykin, Orland Xander Kaige Eason, Kaigan Cessna, Allison Blaire Boykin and Chase Cessna. She is also survived by 2 sisters; Vicky Lynn Guidry and Juanita Stiles, 1 brother; Walter Stiles, 1 brother-in-law; James Guidry, 1 mother-in-law; Carolyn Owens and 1 father-in-law; Enoch Summers. Connie was preceded in death by her mother; Helen Large and a son; Devin Cessna.

