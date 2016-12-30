Dora Lee Neild, 86, of Beaumont, entered God’s kingdom on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at her residence while surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 18, 1930, to Jamica Maude Randall Nash and Thomas Jefferson Nash, in Call Junction, Texas.

As a mother of five children, Dora spent many years as an active PTA member, loved to spend her time volunteering at Baptist Hospital, was a member of the Easter Star Beaumont Chapter No. 71, and a lifetime member of the Jolly Dolly’s. She and her husband of sixty-three years were world travelers to places such as Greece, Hawaii, Japan, China, and the Holy Land, where she would always bring back at least 50 pounds’ worth of rocks for her collection and a coffee cup. She thoroughly enjoyed her residence and second community in the town of Creede, Colorado where she would spend time painting, cross stitching, and perfecting her already delicious Sunday roast. Little did people know, Dora was an avid bowler in her younger years, once scoring a perfect 300, and she could out dance anyone in the jitterbug. One of her greatest joys was showering her grandchildren and great grandchildren with love and affection. More than anything, Dora loved her Lord and Savior. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Beaumont.

Survivors include her children, John A. Neild, Jr. and his wife, Reneé of Beaumont; Rebecca Patterson of Sour Lake; Thomas B. Neild, Sr. and his wife, Karen, of Beaumont; Cynthia Barker of Nederland; Melissa and husband Jackie Chumley of Beaumont; grandchildren, Cortney Rumery, Eli and Jessica Patterson, Kelly and Brent Price, Brandon Chumley, Thomas, Jr. and Allison Neild, Jonathan and Alicia Barker, Annie-Lauren and Colby Howell, Adam and Eva Chumley, Taylor and Andrea Neild, Jeffrey Barker, Jennifer Barker, Allie-Brooke Neild, Sarah and Michael Streeper, Johanna and Frankie Justice, and Ty Neild; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Patterson, Anna Patterson, Presley Rumery, Berkley Rumery, Emma Patterson, Ella Patterson, Edie Patterson, Austin Price, John David Price, Brody Barker, Brock Barker, Eloise Howell, Oliver Howell, Emily-Lauren Neild, Taylor Neild, Jr., Carter Neild, Cole Neild, Kowen Barker, McKenzie Robertson, Kayleigh Kyles, Hunter Viator, Kaydee-Brooke Jones, Samantha Streeper, Addyson Streeper, Olivia Streeper, Jason Streeper, Sophie Justice, and Emorie Justice; and sisters, Gloria Peveto and Mae Dell Cavanaugh.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Neild; grandson, Joshua Patterson; and sisters, Estelle Mumford and Rachel Pues.

A gathering of Mrs. Neild’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2016, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.