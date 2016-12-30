Herbert Hodge “Hodgie” Bennett, III, 55, of Deweyville, Texas, entered into Heaven on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Beaumont, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home.

Hodgie was born on Saturday, October 7, 1961, in Orange, Texas, to parents Irma (Longron) Bennett and Herbert Hodge Bennett, II., and remained a resident of the golden triangle until his passing. He was a Christian man of the Full Gospel Faith and was a former member of the Texas State Guard. Hodgie loved his family dearly and kept a very special place in his heart, for his mother. He also loved spending time at home with his dog, Shoney. Some of the most memorable times Hodgie had with his mother, are when they were able to enjoy morning coffee together and when he was able to enjoy a bowl of her famous gumbo. On game day, Hodgie could be found cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved spending time outside grilling and fishing, and playing games on his xbox. Hodgie was a man who loved his family and will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Hodge Bennett, II.

Hodgie is survived by his most favorite person and mother, Irma Ziriax and her husband, who Hodgie called his dad, Lee, of Deweyville, Texas; sisters, Shirley Bennett Foreman and her husband, Ralph, of Vinton, Louisiana, and Cristy Scarbrough and her husband, Ed, of Mauriceville, Texas; brother, Bret Bowman and his wife, Tawnya, of Deweyville, Texas; nieces, Kathleen Butcher and Kayla Viator; nephews, Ricky Reeves, Michael Foreman, Brandon Butcher, Tyler Neely, Mikey Neely, and Jody Viator; and 2 great-nieces, 5 great-nephews, and numerous cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

Honoring Hodgie as Pallbearers are Ricky Reeves, Michael Foreman, Brandon Butcher, Tyler Neely, Mikey Neely, and Jody Viator.

A memorial service, to celebrate Hodgie’s life, will be held at Maranatha Christian Center on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.

7879 HWY 87 N. Orange, Texas, 77632