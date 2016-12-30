Jack Joseph Melancon, 65, of Hamshire

Jack Joseph Melancon, 65, of Hamshire, died December 27, 2016. He was born on December 11, 1951, at Winshire Clinic, to Mabel Cormier Melancon and Erasta “Blackie” Melancon, and has been a longtime resident of the Hamshire area. Jack was retired from the Jefferson County Drainage District.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed fishing. Above all, Jack loved his family and spending time with them.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Melancon, of Hamshire; daughter, Piper Cameron and her husband, Mark, of College Station; grandsons, Ty and Kash Cameron; brothers, Glenn Melancon and his wife, Robbie, of Hamshire; Roger Melancon and Billy “Burf” Melancon, also of Hamshire; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of Mr. Melancon’s family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m. with his funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2016, at Broussard’s Chapel, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. A private family committal will follow at Broussard’s Crematorium, 5150 Stivers, Beaumont.