Lieutenant Colonel Donald Melvin Cobb, 82, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. A native and lifelong resident of the area, he was born on February 3, 1934, to Velma Porter Cobb and Jessie Leonard Cobb. Donald retired from the United States Army special services Green Berets as a Lieutenant Colonel. After his retirement from the Army, he worked as a real estate agent for Cobb Real Estate at Crystal Beach until he retired in 2002.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Cobb; son, Robert Flippin and his wife, Ginny Pat, of Cleburne; daughters, Carlous Rayburn of Beaumont and Stephanie Fox and her husband, Lance, of Sour Lake; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A gathering of Lt. Col. Cobb’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.