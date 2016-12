Mabel Kidder, 91, of Beaumont, died December 28, 2016. She was born on August 12, 1925, in Arnaudville, Louisiana to Mary Fruge Guidroz and Frank Guidroz.

Survivors include her husband, Roderick Kidder, of Beaumont; daughter, Mary Ann Babineaux and her husband, Dalton, of Nederland; son Robert F. Kidder and his wife, Susan, of Lumberton; daughter, Debbie Tyler and her husband, Steven, of Village Mills; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private committal for Mrs. Kidder was held at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

About The Record Newspapers